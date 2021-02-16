AARP taking appointments for property tax returns

AARP Property TaxAide will begin scheduling appointments for property tax returns. However, they are not scheduling appointments for federal returns at this time.

You must have an appointment in order to have your property taxes prepared. Once your appointment is made, do not come to the library any earlier than your scheduled time.

These appointments will be on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday at the Farmington Public Library between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., beginning on March 2. They also will make appointments for the Fredericktown Public Library between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., beginning on March 5.

To make an appointment, call 573-366-6411. Do not call the library.

This program is open to taxpayers of all ages. AARP membership is not required. All volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year.

When you come, bring the following:

• Copy of last year’s income tax return

• Photo ID

• W-2 forms from each employer

• Unemployment compensation statements

• SSA-1099 forms if you were paid Social Security benefits