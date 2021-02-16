AARP taking appointments for property tax returns

AARP Property TaxAide will begin scheduling appointments for property tax returns. However, they are not scheduling appointments for federal returns at this time.
You must have an appointment in order to have your property taxes prepared. Once your appointment is made, do not come to the library any earlier than your scheduled time.
These appointments will be on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday at the Farmington Public Library between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., beginning on March 2. They also will make appointments for the Fredericktown Public Library between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., beginning on March 5.
To make an appointment, call 573-366-6411. Do not call the library.
This program is open to taxpayers of all ages. AARP membership is not required. All volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year.
When you come, bring the following:
• Copy of last year’s income tax return
• Photo ID
• W-2 forms from each employer
• Unemployment compensation statements
• SSA-1099 forms if you were paid Social Security benefits
• Social Security payments to minor dependents
• SSI
• All 1099 forms (1099 INT, 1099 DIV, etc.) showing interest and/or dividends and documentation showing original purchase price of sold assets
• 1099-MISC showing any miscellaneous income
• 1099-R if you received a pension or annuity
• All forms indicating federal income tax paid
• Dependent care provider information (name, employer ID, Social Security number)
• Social Security cards or other official documentation for yourself and all dependents
The federal tax season for TaxAide has been delayed at least until March. This year all appointments will be made by phone. The phone number has not yet been assigned to them. When they know the start date, there will be a notice in the paper which will also include the phone number.
Sites for tax preparation this season will be: Farmington Library; Fredericktown Library; Ste. Genevieve Community Center; and Perryville Senior Center. They ask that you do not call the sites because they are not making appointments and will not have additional info.