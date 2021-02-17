AARP Tax-Aide taking appointments

For AARP assistance, the residents have to bring their paid real estate tax statement or rent statement from their landlord. Also required is a 1099 SSA, a statement from Social Security at the end of the year showing how much Social Security was received.

If there is any interest income or pensions, Riche stated that all of the 1099s must also be brought in.

“We add those together and if they are more than $30,000, they are not going to qualify for that program, because their income is too high,” she said.

“If it’s $30,000 or less for a married couple and $28,000 for a single person, we will fill out the form for them, that’s what they are going to send to Jefferson City to the Department of Revenue Taxation Division. They get a percentage of what they pay, they won’t get the full amount back.”

If a person lives on more than 5 acres of property, an Assessor Certification Form 948 is also needed. A person can only claim the five acres that the home is on, they cannot claim the taxes for the whole property. The assessor breaks down what part of the real estate tax is for the home and five acres.

For more information: https://dor.mo.gov/personal/ptc/, order a form at 800-877-6881.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

