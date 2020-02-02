{{featured_button_text}}

AARP TaxAide will begin preparing taxes soon.

The schedule and sites where you may have your taxes prepared at no cost are:

Tuesday and Wednesdays-Farmington Library (beginning Feb. 4)

Thursdays-Bonne Terre Nutrition Center (beginning Feb. 6)

Fridays-Fredericktown Library (from Feb. 7-March 13)

Fridays-Ironton Library (on March 20, March 27)

All sites will be open 9 a.m.-1 p.m.. The program is open to taxpayers of all ages. AARP membership is not required. All volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year.

When you come, bring the following:

• Copy of last year’s income tax return

• Photo ID

• W-2 forms from each employer

• Unemployment compensation statements

• SSA-1099 forms if you were paid Social Security benefits

• All 1099 forms (1099 INT, 1099 DIV, etc.) showing interest and/or dividends and documentation showing original purchase price of sold assets

• 1099-MISC showing any miscellaneous income

• 1099-R if you received a pension or annuity

• All forms indicating federal income tax paid

• Dependent care provider information (name, employer ID, Social Security number)

• All receipts or canceled checks if itemizing deductions

• Social Security cards or other official documentation for yourself and all dependents

Things to remember:

Both husband and wife must come in to have a joint return prepared.

If you do not have the necessary documentation, they will not be able to prepare your taxes.

At all of sites, they follow the public school weather cancellation schedule. This means if school is canceled due to bad weather in the school district where you reside, they will not be doing taxes in that district on that day.

If you have any questions, you may contact Vivian Riche at 573-330-0337.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments