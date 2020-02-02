AARP TaxAide will begin preparing taxes soon.
The schedule and sites where you may have your taxes prepared at no cost are:
Tuesday and Wednesdays-Farmington Library (beginning Feb. 4)
Thursdays-Bonne Terre Nutrition Center (beginning Feb. 6)
Fridays-Fredericktown Library (from Feb. 7-March 13)
Fridays-Ironton Library (on March 20, March 27)
All sites will be open 9 a.m.-1 p.m.. The program is open to taxpayers of all ages. AARP membership is not required. All volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year.
When you come, bring the following:
• Copy of last year’s income tax return
• Photo ID
• W-2 forms from each employer
• Unemployment compensation statements
• SSA-1099 forms if you were paid Social Security benefits
You have free articles remaining.
• All 1099 forms (1099 INT, 1099 DIV, etc.) showing interest and/or dividends and documentation showing original purchase price of sold assets
• 1099-MISC showing any miscellaneous income
• 1099-R if you received a pension or annuity
• All forms indicating federal income tax paid
• Dependent care provider information (name, employer ID, Social Security number)
• All receipts or canceled checks if itemizing deductions
• Social Security cards or other official documentation for yourself and all dependents
Things to remember:
Both husband and wife must come in to have a joint return prepared.
If you do not have the necessary documentation, they will not be able to prepare your taxes.
At all of sites, they follow the public school weather cancellation schedule. This means if school is canceled due to bad weather in the school district where you reside, they will not be doing taxes in that district on that day.
If you have any questions, you may contact Vivian Riche at 573-330-0337.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.