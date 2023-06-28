The Fredericktown Fire Department was dispatched to a residential fire on Sunday night.

A call came in at 8:59 p.m. for a fire at a single-story residence located at 909 Marlowe St.

Fredericktown Fire Chief John Clark said when crews arrived, the home was already engulfed in flames. Clark said the blaze was exceptionally hot due to the residence's metal roof.

There were no injuries involved, although one firefighter became overheated and was placed in the air-conditioned ambulance for some time.

The home, as well as two vehicles near the front and rear of the residence, were significantly damaged, but crews were able to bring the fire under control quickly. After roughly 2.5 hours on scene, the fire was considered out and crews went home.

Unfortunately, the ashes reignited in the early morning hours Monday, bringing firefighters back out.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown, but it is not considered suspicious.

Fredericktown Fire Department was assisted by Madison County Ambulance District, Madison County 911, Fredericktown Police Department, Black River Electric Cooperative, and the City Electric Department.