The Missouri Highway Patrol (MSHP) reports a few accidents over the last few days, one involving two juveniles from Farmington.

MSHP Troop C reports an early morning accident on Sunday involving a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt and two juveniles.

According to the report, the accident occurred around 5:21 a.m. on Route D in St. Francois County when the Cobalt, driven by a 16-year-old female from Farmington, with another 16-year-old passenger from Park Hills, attempted to swerve to avoid an animal on the road before losing control of the Cobalt, causing it to skid off the left side of the road and collide with an embankment.

Reportedly, the impact caused the vehicle to become airborne and overturn, ultimately striking a tree and ejecting the driver from the vehicle.

The report states that emergency responders from the St. Francois County Ambulance transported the driver and passenger to Mercy Hospital South, with the driver sustaining serious injuries and the passenger sustaining moderate injuries. The report shows that the driver was not wearing a seat belt while the passenger was.

The report also shows the total loss of the Cobalt, which was taken from the scene by Marler's Towing.

In an unrelated accident later that day, MSHP Troop C reported a collision involving two vehicles at the intersection of Route OO and Route F in St. Francois County on Monday around 10:39 a.m.

According to the report, a 2017 Dodge Caravan, driven by Cassidy J. Ferguson, 26, of Farmington, failed to yield for traffic while turning right onto Highway OO.

Reportedly, a 2011 RAM 1500, driven by Shelley F. Owens, 41, also from Farmington, attempted to avoid a collision with the Caravan by braking, before the front bumper of the truck struck the rear left bumper of the Dodge Caravan.

The report shows that Ferguson sustained only minor injuries and was able to drive away from the scene, while Owens also experienced minor injuries and was transported by personal conveyance to Parkland Health Center in Farmington.

Both vehicles involved in the collision were reported to have minor damages and were both driven from the scene.

MSHP Troop C reported an accident on Saturday at 3:40 p.m. involving a 2015 Ford Taurus. It was reported that the vehicle, driven by Teresa L. Callaway, an 18-year-old from St. Clair, was heading east on Potosi Lake Road at Highway 8 in Washington County when it failed to negotiate a right turn. As a result, the report shows that the car veered off the left side of the road and collided with the ground embankment.

The report states the impact caused moderate damage to the 2015 Ford Taurus, and the vehicle had to be towed away by Elliott's Towing. The report also states that Callaway was wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident. The report shows Callaway sustained only minor injuries and was transported to Washington County Memorial Hospital via private conveyance.