Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported several accidents around the Parkland this week. One involved a state trooper, another involved a detached tire, and another included a fatality.

According to an MSHP report by Troop E, on Sunday, Matthew Pauk, 40, of Leslie, was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson Motorcycle two miles west of Belleview on Highway 32 in Iron County with Jennifer Pauk, 41, also of Leslie as a passenger. The report states the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve, causing it to veer off the left side of the road and collide with a guardrail.

The report states that Matthew Pauk was pronounced dead at the scene. Jennifer Pauk sustained serious injuries despite wearing a helmet. She was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur.

Adams Towing removed the motorcycle from the scene, describing its damage as moderate.

In another incident, MSHP Troop E reports a traffic collision involving an officer occurred on Sunday in Pilot Knob. The report states that a 1994 Pontiac Bonneville, driven by Beverly C. Boyd, 74, of Pilot Knob, was traveling north on Highway 21 when it attempted to make a left turn onto Mulberry Street. The report states that it collided with the passenger side of a northbound 2021 Ford Explorer MSHP patrol vehicle, driven by Trooper Andrew Warren, at the time of the collision the patrol vehicle was being driven with it's lights and siren activated, The Bonneville then struck a 2003 Mazda driven by Cynthia L. Ketcherside, 51, of Bismarck, which was traveling south on Highway 21.

According to the report, Boyd, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Iron County Medical Center. The report notes that Adams Towing removed the patrol vehicle and the Bonneville from the scene while Buckley's Wrecker removed the Mazda.

The Mazda sustained moderate damage, while both the patrol car and the Bonneville were extensively damaged. The patrol vehicle had accumulated 24,238 miles, and the estimated cost to repair the entire passenger side and rear axle was $20,000.

A Wednesday report by MSHP Troop C shows that a 2016 Subaru WRX STI, driven by Phillip Kwan, 36, of Ste. Genevieve, was struck on its passenger side by an unknown vehicle while traveling south on Interstate 55 in Jefferson County. The report states that the impact forced the Subaru into the concrete median.

Kwan was reported to have sustained minor injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis by ambulance. The Subaru sustained minor damage but was listed as drivable.

Also, on Wednesday, MSHP Troop C reported a 2013 Ford Fusion, driven by a juvenile, 17, of Ste. Genevieve, was heading north near 4900 Highway C in Ste. Genevieve County when it failed to negotiate a curve. The report states that the vehicle traveled off the road, overcorrected, and subsequently ran off the left side of the road, impacting the ground and a tree.

The juvenile driver, who was wearing listed as wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Parkland Health Center. The Ford Fusion was reported as totaled and was taken from the scene by Marlers Towing.

On Tuesday, MSHP Troop E reported a 2002 Chevy Blazer, driven by Todd Dement, 45, of Ellington, was heading east on Highway 32 in Iron County when it veered off the right edge of the road. The vehicle reportedly then overcorrected and slid off the left side of the road, ultimately overturning.

Dement, reported as not wearing a seat belt, sustained moderate injuries and was transported by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

The report listed damage to the Blazer as totaled; it was removed from the scene by Blackies Towing.

Also, on Tuesday an MSHP Troop C report states a 2018 Freightliner Cascadia, driven by Vikramjeet Singh, 30, of Fresno, California, was traveling east on Highway 44 in Franklin County when one of its wheels detached. The detached wheel crossed the median line and struck a 2019 Ford Transit driven by Brandon Steele, 25, of Bonne Terre. The impact caused the Transit to overturn.

Steele, who was reported as wearing a seat belt, sustained minor injuries and was reportedly transported by ambulance to Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan.

The report states the Ford Transit was declared totaled and was taken from the scene by Chuck's Towing The Freightliner Cascadia, was listed as moderate damage, and taken by I-44 Towing.