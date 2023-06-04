Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) has reported several accidents occurring in the Parkland over the past week, including a fatality on Highway K in Reynolds County.

MSHP Troop G reports that on May 29, a 2000 GMC Sierra driven by Tanner Murphy, 24, of Park Hills, with passenger Zachariah Hahn, 24, of Farmington, was traveling east on Highway K. The Sierra ran off the right side of the road, over-corrected, hit an embankment, then overturned.

According to the report, the responders pronounced Hahn dead on the scene and transported him to McSpadden Funeral Home. Tanner Murphy was transported by ambulance to Iron County Medical Center with moderate injuries. Neither were reported as wearing a seatbelt.

The 2000 GMC Sierra was taken from the scene by Forshees Towing after being declared as totaled.

MSHP Troop C reports that on May 29, a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta driven by a juvenile veered off the right side of the road, struck a culvert and overturned while traveling north on Hillsboro Road in St. Francois County.

The report states the juvenile was transported by ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Farmington, where she was treated for minor injuries. The juvenile was reported to be wearing a seatbelt.

The Volkswagen Jetta was reported as totaled and taken from the scene by Buckley's Towing.

Later that night, MSHP reports, a 2015 Ford Fusion driven by Ryan Barnes, 20, of Farmington, was traveling north on Turley Mill at Sugar Grove Road before the vehicle veered off the left side of the road and struck a fence, and then an embankment.

The patrol states Barnes was taken to Parkland Health Center in Farmington facing moderate injuries, despite wearing a seat belt.

Damage to the Ford Fusion was listed as extensive, and it was taken away by Marler's Towing.

MSHP Troop C reports that at 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, a 2014 Dodge Dart driven by Nathan Becker, 27, of Bonne Terre was stopped in traffic facing east on Berry Road. A 2015 Nissan Altima, driven by Gloria Seaton, 76, of Bismark, with passenger Pamela Hampton, 75, of Potosi, was traveling south in lane two on U.S. 67. The Dodge Dart tried to cross U.S. 67 south and entered the path of the Altima. The Dodge Dart collided with the front left of Altima.

The patrol states Hampton was taken to Barnes Jewish Hospital by air with serious injuries. Seaton was taken to Mercy Hospital by ambulance, facing moderate injuries. Becker was taken to Parkland Health Center by ambulance with minor injuries. The report states that everyone was wearing their seat belts.

Both the Dodge Dart and Nissan Altima were totaled, and towed away by Marler's Towing.

MSHP Troop C reports that at 4:35 p.m. in Jefferson County a 2013 Hyundai Sonata, driven by Dennis Arnold, 63, of De Soto, was attempting to cross U.S. 67 onto Flucom Road, and the vehicle inadvertently entered the path of a 2012 Ford Focus, driven by Dillon Stegall, 30 of Farmington, with passenger Lloyd Brockington, 37, of Park Hills, resulting in a collision where the front of the Sonata struck the rear right side of the Focus.

Both Stegall and Brockington were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Jefferson. Both were wearing their seatbelts.

The report does not show any injuries for Arnold.

The 2013 Hyundai Sonata was towed by Pippins Towing with extensive damage. The 2012 Ford Focus was privately towed, also with extensive damage.