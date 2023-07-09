A two-car crash on the north end of St. Francois County took the life of a French Village man Thursday afternoon and resulted in varying degrees of injury to six others, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP).

The patrol's crash report states that at 12:10 p.m. on Thursday, a 2012 Honda CRV was being driven east on Highway Y, west of Critter Lane Road, by Wyatt A. Vangundy, 26, of French Village. The SUV allegedly failed to negotiate a left-hand curve in the road and crossed the center line into the path of a westbound 2019 Honda Odyssey driven by Margaret A. Lambay, 69, of Barnhart.

The patrol reports the collision's impact sent the Odyssey off the north side of the road and the CRV off the south side of the road. Both cars were listed as totaled.

Vangundy was pronounced dead at Parkland Health Center North at 1:24 p.m. He was reportedly not wearing a seat belt during the crash.

The driver and five passengers of the Odyssey, all from Barnhart, reportedly suffered injuries ranging from minor to serious and were taken to Mercy facilities in St. Louis and Jefferson County by Air Evac, St. Francois County Ambulance District, Joachim-Plattin Ambulance and Valle Ambulance District.

According to the patrol, the driver, Margaret A. Lambay, was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis with serious injuries. She was listed as wearing a seat belt.

A passenger, Sameer M. Lambay, 47, was reported to have received moderate injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital in Jefferson County. He was listed as having worn a seat belt.

Abdul K. Lambay, 73, was reported as having worn a seat belt and as suffering minor injuries. He was taken to Mercy Hospital in Jefferson County.

A 7-year-old girl, who was reportedly not restrained, and a 13-year-old boy, who was, were taken to Mercy Hospital in Jefferson County with minor injuries, as was a 14-year-old boy who was reported to have suffered serious injuries and was listed as wearing a seat belt.

In an unrelated incident, MSHP Troop C reported a 22-year-old man suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident early Saturday morning in St. Francois County. According to the patrol, a 2012 Scion TC, driven east on Highway 47 by Dravyn T. Horton of Bonne Terre at about 2:55 a.m., ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

Horton was reportedly not wearing a seat belt and was taken to Parkland Health Center North by St. Francois County Ambulance District. The sedan, which was totaled according to the patrol, was removed from the scene by Marler's Towing.

On Friday evening, two juveniles were reported to have been minorly injured in a one-vehicle accident in St. Francois County.

The patrol report states a 16-year-old boy was driving a 2009 Dodge Journey north on Knob Lick Road when the SUV traveled off the right side of the road and turned over.

He and his passenger, a 16-year-old girl, were taken to Parkland Health Center South with reportedly minor injuries. The patrol report says both were wearing seat belts. The SUV was totaled, and the owner towed the car away.

Earlier last week, a man was reported to have been seriously injured when a side-by-side crashed.

According to the patrol, at 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, a 2021 Force Z950 being driven by Steven M. Benns, 50, of De Soto, was heading south in the vicinity of 21225 Highway A in Washington County when the vehicle flipped onto its top.

The patrol report states Benns was not wearing any safety devices and was taken by Washington County Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.