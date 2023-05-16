Amid the many accidents on which the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported during the last week were two fatal accidents occurring outside the Parkland.

Early morning on Sunday, MSHP Troop E reports that a 2008 Scion XB driven by Ethan L. West, 29, of Annapolis was traveling north on Highway 143. Five miles south of Brunot in Wayne County, the Scion ran off the right side of the road, hit several trees and overturned.

West was pronounced dead at the scene. He was taken to the Wayne County Morgue by the coroner. West was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt. Relatives were contacted.

The vehicle was a total loss and was towed away by Gene’s.

A second fatality occurred on May 10 at 5:30 a.m. on Highway N, eight miles west of Lesterville in Reynolds County.

MSHP Troop G reports that a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Jacob B. Adams, 30, of Potosi, was traveling north when the Tahoe ran off the right side of the road. Adams reportedly overcorrected the Tahoe, lost control, struck a tree and overturned.

Adams was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to McSpadden Funeral Home in Ellington. He was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt. Relatives were contacted.

The Tahoe received total damage and was removed from the scene by Rowdy’s Towing.

According to the crash report this is the 11th fatal crash this year for troop G as compared to seven for last year.

MSHP Troop C reported several accidents in the past week that resulted in injuries ranging from serious to minor.

On Monday at 11:29 a.m., the patrol reports, a 2000 Buick Regal driven by Rebecca L. Wilkinson, 66, of Park Hills attempted to use an emergency turnaround on Interstate 55 at the 165 mile marker. According to the MSHP, the Regal pulled in front of a 2015 Hyundai Accent driven by Veronica K. Brown, 24, of Springfield, Illinois, and the front of the Accent struck the driver’s side of the Regal.

Brown, Wilkinson, and a passenger in the Regal, Stanley E. Weiss, 88, of Bismarck, all received minor injuries and were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Jefferson. Reportedly, Brown and Wilkinson were both wearing a seatbelt and Weiss was not.

Both vehicles received total damage and were towed away by Ste. Gen Towing.

On Saturday at 8:30 a.m., a 2019 Ram 1500 driven by Caleb A. Klaus, 21, of Florissant, was stopped in traffic on Highway 32 at Highway B in St. Francois County when a 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by Jacob W. Crawford, 40, of Irondale, reportedly failed to stop. The Elantra hit the 1500 from behind.

Crawford received moderate injuries and was taken to Parkland Health Center South by ambulance. The report contained no mention of injuries to Klaus, who was listed as wearing a seatbelt. According to the police report, Crawford was not wearing a seatbelt.

The 1500 received moderate damage and was driven from the scene, the Elantra incurred total damage and was removed from the scene by Buckley towing.

Another accident on Saturday reportedly occurred in the afternoon north of Goose Creek Road on Highway 185. According to MSHP online crash reports, a 1998 Dodge Dakota driven by Carl D. Smith, 54, of Bourbon was traveling north when he crossed the centerline on a curve in the road and struck the front of a 2014 Dodge Ram 3500 driven by Joseph P. Smith, 40, of Sullivan who was travelling the opposite direction.

Carl Smith and a passenger in his vehicle; Raelee L. Picco, 27, of Bourbon; received moderate injuries. Both were transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South by ambulance. Neither was reportedly wearing a seatbelt. The report does not mention any injuries to Joseph Smith but does state he was wearing a seatbelt.

The Dakota received total damage and the 3500 received moderate damage. Both vehicles were removed from the scene by Chuck’s Towing.

A third accident on Saturday occurred on Highway K at 2nd Street in St. Francois County. The MSHP reports that at 7:28 p.m. a 2018 Subaru Impreza driven by Carolyn M. Jaegers, 26, of Bonne Terre pulled into the path of an oncoming 2011 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Jamie A. Pyeatt, 47, of Bonne Terre. The left front side of the Impreza collided with the right front of the Equinox.

Pyeatt received minor injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital Jefferson. Both Pyett and Jaegers were reportedly wearing seatbelts.

The Equinox received total damage and the Impreza received minor damage. Both vehicles were removed from the scene by Marler’s Towing.

An Ironton man received minor injuries on Friday evening. According to the MSHP report, Gregory A. Montgomery, 48, was driving a 2020 Peterbilt 579 north on Interstate 55. At mile marker 149, Montgomery reportedly lost control of the vehicle, ran off the right side of the road, hit several trees, and then hit a rock bluff.

Montgomery was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Jefferson. The damage to the Peterbilt was reported as extensive and it was removed by Ives Towing.

On Thursday at 10:55 p.m., a 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Serena N. Akins, 33, of Ste. Genevieve, was traveling west on Highway P in St. Francois County. According to the patrol's report, Akins was traveling too fast for the wet road conditions and hit a rock wall near Highway 8.

A 3-year-old minor female passenger who was reportedly not in a car seat received minor injuries and was transported to Parkland Hospital. Akins was reportedly wearing a seatbelt.

The Caravan received moderate damage and was taken from the scene by Marler’s towing.

Another report from Troop C states that at 7:10 a.m. on May 10 a 2008 Pontiac G6 driven by Virginia M. Rueter, 28, of Potosi was traveling north on Highway 185. Rueter made a right turn at Trapper Road and hit a 2008 Pontiac G6 driven by Phoebe M. Wilson, 18, of Cadet.

The Pontiac Vibe ran off the road and into a mailbox while the Pontiac G6 ran off the road and hit the ground. Rueter’s injuries were reported as serious, and she was transported to Washington County Memorial Hospital by ambulance.

Wilson was reported to have moderate injuries and was also transported by ambulance to Washington County Memorial Hospital. A male passenger of the Pontiac Vibe, 15, of Cadet was reported to have minor injuries. He was also transported by ambulance to Washington County Memorial Hospital. The MSHP reports that no one was wearing a seatbelt.

Both vehicles received total damage and were removed by Elliott’s Towing.

MSHP Troop E reported an accident involving a Farmington man.

On Sunday at 10:30 p.m. on Highway, CC five miles south of Des Arc, a 2008 Toyota Tundra driven by Tara L. Gentles, 40, of Piedmont was traveling west when the Tundra hit a tree in the road.

Michael W. Schlater, 33, of Farmington, was a passenger in the vehicle and reportedly received minor injuries. He was taken to Fredericktown Medical Center by ambulance. Neither Schlater nor Gentles was listed as wearing a seatbelt.

The vehicle sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Gene’s Wrecker.

Another accident reportedly occurred on Thursday at 11:25 a.m. in Iron County when a 2021 Ford Ecosport driven by Benjamin A. Litton, 46, of Bixby was traveling east on Highway 32. One mile east of Banner, the Ecosport ran off the left side of the road and hit a fence and the ditch.

Litton's injuries were reported as moderate and he was taken by ambulance to Mercy South. The police report states Litton was wearing a seatbelt.

The Ecosport received moderate damage and was towed from the scene by Adams Custom Auto.