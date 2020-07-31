2 Farmington residents injured in Jeff Co accident

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two Farmington residents were moderately injured in a Thursday afternoon accident on US-67 in Jefferson County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

Mark C. Madison-Lewis, 23, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Trailblazer southbound on US-67 at Route CC when he made a left turn on a green light. A 2016 Kia Sorrento being driven south by Marc A. McWhorter, 25, of Bonne Terre, ran the red light and struck the front right side of the Trailblazer.

Madison-Lewis and passenger Kaitlin N. Politte, 24, who were both reportedly wearing seat belts, were transported by Joachim-Plattin Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital Jefferson. McWhorter was not injured.

The damage listed to both vehicles was extensive.

In an unrelated accident, a Potosi woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident on Wednesday afternoon on MO-21 in Jefferson County, a highway patrol report said.

A 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was being driven northbound on MO-21 north of Britton Road by Shawn Stark, 48, of Potosi, when he applied the brakes, lost control, and the truck started sliding. The truck crossed the center of the road and traveled off the left side of the roadway. The left tires struck the edge of the roadway and the truck overturned.