4 injured in crash at US 67 and Route H

A Fredericktown woman and three juveniles were injured in accident at the intersection of US 67 and Route H on Tuesday evening in St. Francois County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

At 6:15 p.m., a 2013 Ford Explorer driven by Wyatt D. Brands, 28, of Farmington was in between the northbound and southbound lanes of US 67, attempting to travel eastbound on Route H. A 2016 Chevrolet Traverse being driven by Deanna N. Pyeatt-Young, 35, with three juvenile occupants was traveling northbound on US 67. The Ford Explorer failed to yield to the Chevrolet Traverse, entering into US 67 northbound and striking the Traverse.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A 13 year old was seriously injured and taken to St. Francis Hospital by the St. Francois County Ambulance District. Pyeatt-Young was moderately injured and a 6 year old and 3 year old suffered minor injuries. All three were taken to Parkland Health Center by the St. Francois County Ambulance District. All four were reportedly wearing their seat belts.

Brands, who was also reportedly wearing a seat belt, was not injured.

Damage to both vehicles was listed as extensive.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 2

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.