5 area residents injured in accidents on Thursday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to several accidents with injuries on Thursday afternoon.
At 4:35 p.m. in Ste. Genevieve County, a Farmington woman was moderately injured in an accident at Route D and Westover Road.
According to the MSHP report, a 2012 Nissan Sentra driven east by Janet R. McDoell, 75, failed to yield to a 2004 Chevrolet 1500 driven by a male juvenile, 17, of Festus, that was traveling south. The front of the Chevrolet struck the side of the Nissan.
McDoell was transported to Parkland Health Center in Farmington by the St. Francois County Ambulance. The juvenile was not injured. Both were reportedly wearing seat belts.
Both vehicles were listed by MSHP as totaled.
At 3:05 p.m. in St. Francois County, one Farmington resident and two Fredericktown residents were injured in a head-on collision on Route OO.
The patrol report said a 2005 Ford F-150 driven my Millard M. Crocker, 72, of Farmington, was traveling north on Route OO at Old Fredericktown Road when it began to avoid a stopped vehicle, crossed the centerline, and struck head-on a 2002 GMC Safari driven by John L. Gee, 68, of Fredericktown.
Gee suffered moderate injuries and passenger Erick L. Gee, 43, of Fredericktown, sustained minor injuries. Both were wearing seat belts and were transported to Parkland Health Center in Farmington by St. Francois County Ambulance.
Crocker, who was also reportedly wearing a seat belt, took private conveyance to Parkland for minor injuries.
Damage to both vehicles was listed as total.
At 12:10 p.m. in Washington County, a Potosi woman was moderately injured in an accident on State Highway 8, according to another report.
A 2019 Nissan Rogue driven by Ileen A. Kimes, 81, of Potosi, was traveling east on Highway 8, a quarter of a mile east of Wood Hollow Road, when it struck the rear of a 2019 Ford F150 driven by Raymond C. Swaringim, 46, of Middle Brook. According to the patrol, the Rogue continued east, striking the right side of a 2017 GMC Terrain driven by Sheri M. Eye, 47, of Potosi. It then continued and stuck the left rear of a 2005 Ford F150 driven by Taryn R. Ives, 31, of Potosi.
Kimes was taken to Mercy Hospital South by the Washington County Ambulance District. The other drivers were not injured. All the drivers were wearing their seat belts.
Damage to the Nissan was listed as total, the GMC was listed as moderate, and the Ford trucks were listed as minor.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.