5 area residents injured in accidents on Thursday

Crocker, who was also reportedly wearing a seat belt, took private conveyance to Parkland for minor injuries.

Damage to both vehicles was listed as total.

At 12:10 p.m. in Washington County, a Potosi woman was moderately injured in an accident on State Highway 8, according to another report.

A 2019 Nissan Rogue driven by Ileen A. Kimes, 81, of Potosi, was traveling east on Highway 8, a quarter of a mile east of Wood Hollow Road, when it struck the rear of a 2019 Ford F150 driven by Raymond C. Swaringim, 46, of Middle Brook. According to the patrol, the Rogue continued east, striking the right side of a 2017 GMC Terrain driven by Sheri M. Eye, 47, of Potosi. It then continued and stuck the left rear of a 2005 Ford F150 driven by Taryn R. Ives, 31, of Potosi.

Kimes was taken to Mercy Hospital South by the Washington County Ambulance District. The other drivers were not injured. All the drivers were wearing their seat belts.

Damage to the Nissan was listed as total, the GMC was listed as moderate, and the Ford trucks were listed as minor.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

