AAA: Deer collision repairs costing Missouri drivers more than ever before

Fewer daylight hours and a spike in deer activity during the fall months increase the chances of roadway crashes with the animals. Deer collisions become more common this time of year since peak breeding season takes place in November. With the potential danger and repair costs soaring, AAA cautions motorists to be especially vigilant on the road in animal-prone areas in the months ahead.

Last year, there were 3,779 crashes involving deer on Missouri roadways that killed three people and injured 420 people, according to new data from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Moreover, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety reports more than 1.5 million deer-vehicle collisions occur each year across the U.S., resulting in 150 fatalities and tens of thousands of injuries.

AAA Insurance reports that the average deer-related claim in the region costs $6,466, a 29% increase from the prior year. Higher costs for parts and labor, part supply shortages, and more advanced vehicle technology are contributing to increased collision repair bills.

“Repair costs can be even higher depending on the damage to a vehicle,” said AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “Now is the time to check your auto insurance policy to make sure you are covered in the event of a deer collision.”

Check Your Insurance

Collision coverage pays for damage to your car resulting from a collision with an object (e.g., a telephone pole, a guard rail, a mailbox), or as a result of flipping over. AAA recommends motorists opt-in for comprehensive coverage, which is for damage to your car covered by disasters “other than collisions” (in this case, contact with animals).

“Comprehensive coverage adds a relatively small amount to your premium, but it could save you thousands if you are involved in an animal-related collision,” Chabarria added.

To Prevent a Crash, Reduce Damage

Pay attention to road signs. Yellow, diamond-shaped signs with an image of a deer indicate areas with high levels of deer activity.

Keep your eyes on the road. Ditching distractions is one of the easiest ways to make sure you’re ready for when a deer comes out of nowhere.

Be especially attentive in early morning and evening hours. Many animals, especially deer, are most active from 5-8 a.m. and 5-8 p.m., prime commuting times for many.

Use high beams when there’s no oncoming traffic. You can spot animals sooner. Sometimes the light reflecting off their eyes will reveal their location.

Slow down, and watch for other deer to appear. Deer rarely travel alone, so if you see one, there are likely to be more nearby.

Resist the urge to swerve. Instead, stay in your lane with both hands firmly on the wheel. Swerving away from animals can confuse them so they don’t know which way to run. It can also put you in the path of oncoming vehicles or cause you to crash into something.

If the crash is imminent take your foot off the brake. During hard braking, the front end of your vehicle is pulled downward which can cause the animal to travel up over the hood towards your windshield. Letting off the brake can protect drivers from windshield strikes because the animal is more likely to be pushed to one side of the vehicle or over the top of the vehicle.

I Hit a Deer. Now What?

Call the police.

Avoid making contact with the animal. A frightened or wounded animal can hurt you or further injure itself.

Put the vehicle’s hazard lights on, whether it’s light or dark outside.

If possible, immediately move the vehicle to a safe location, out of the roadway, and wait for help to arrive.

Contact your insurance agent or company representative as quickly as possible to report any damage to your car.