AAA: November is peak season for deer collisions in Missouri

• Resist the urge to swerve. Instead, stay in your lane with both hands firmly on the wheel. Swerving away from animals can confuse them so they don’t know which way to run. It can also put you in the path of oncoming vehicles or cause you to crash into something.

• If the crash is imminent take your foot off the brake. During hard braking, the front end of your vehicle is pulled downward which can cause the animal to travel up over the hood towards your windshield. Letting off the brake can protect drivers from windshield strikes because the animal is more likely to be pushed to one side of the vehicle or over the top of the vehicle.

If You Hit A Deer, AAA Recommends

• Call the police.

• Avoid making contact with the animal. A frightened or wounded animal can hurt you or further injure itself.

• Put the vehicle’s hazard lights on, whether it’s light or dark outside.

• If possible, immediately move the vehicle to a safe location, out of the roadway, and wait for help to arrive.

• Contact your insurance agent or company representative as quickly as possible to report any damage to your car.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0