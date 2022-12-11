Accident injures area motorist Saturday morning

An area driver was injured in a one-vehicle accident Saturday morning on Highway 221 outside Doe Run.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, 35-year-old John D. Porter of Doe Run was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe north on Highway 221 Saturday along with his 9-year-old male passenger.

The report states that at 7:42 a.m., the SUV traveled into a field off the left side of Highway 221 and struck a billboard in an area south of St. Francois Hills Drive near Doe Run.

Porter sustained moderate injuries in the crash while his juvenile passenger was uninjured, according to the crash report. The two were reportedly taken by private conveyance to Mercy Hospital South for evaluation and treatment.

The report indicates that both the driver and his passenger were wearing seatbelts during the accident. Damage to the Tahoe was listed in the report as total.