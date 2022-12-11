 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Accident injures area motorist Saturday morning

  • Updated
  • 0
Missouri State Highway Patrol
File

An area driver was injured in a one-vehicle accident Saturday morning on Highway 221 outside Doe Run.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, 35-year-old John D. Porter of Doe Run was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe north on Highway 221 Saturday along with his 9-year-old male passenger.

The report states that at 7:42 a.m., the SUV traveled into a field off the left side of Highway 221 and struck a billboard in an area south of St. Francois Hills Drive near Doe Run.

Porter sustained moderate injuries in the crash while his juvenile passenger was uninjured, according to the crash report. The two were reportedly taken by private conveyance to Mercy Hospital South for evaluation and treatment.

The report indicates that both the driver and his passenger were wearing seatbelts during the accident. Damage to the Tahoe was listed in the report as total.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

Related to this story

Most Popular

One-car crash kills three

One-car crash kills three

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported a number of one-car accidents over the weekend, including a collision that resulted in three…

Watch Now: Related Video

These self-healing robots could revolutionize robotics forever

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News