Accident reported by MSHP
The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to an ATV accident with injuries in Ste. Genevieve County Saturday night at 11:25 p.m.

According to the report, Garrett W. Meder, 23, Farmington was traveling northbound on Bidwell Creek Road in a 2017 Polaris RZR when he drove off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Meder reportedly suffered minor injuries in the crash while a passenger, Isaac D. Naucke, 19, of Bonne Terre received moderate injuries. Both occupants were transported by Ste. Genevieve County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

