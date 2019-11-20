{{featured_button_text}}

The southbound lane of U.S. 67, just south of the Parkway Drive exit, was shut down Monday afternoon as firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire that spread to surrounding areas of the median.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, no injuries were reported in the accident which occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Witnesses on the scene said the driver appeared to abruptly lose control of the vehicle, veering off the left side of the roadway and striking the cable barrier in the median. As a result of the impact, a guard cable on the cable barrier snapped.

First responders were able to extract the vehicle occupants before the car caught fire. It was fully engulfed in flames within minutes.

Firefighters arrived on the scene shortly after the dispatch and were able to knock out the blaze just after 5 p.m. Traffic was shut down for about an hour.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal.

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

