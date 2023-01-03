Accidents reported over holiday weekend

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported a few accidents over the holiday weekend.

On Monday at about 6:45 p.m., a 2014 Chrysler 300 driven by Brande J. Whitnah, 39, of Potosi, was reportedly traveling too fast for the wet road conditions as the sedan headed north on Highway 21 south of Tomlinson Road in Washington County, and ran off the right side of the road before overturning.

A passenger, Kennedy N. Todd, 25, of Union, was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital by Washington County Ambulance District and treated for what the patrol said were minor injuries.

Both Whitnah and Todd were reported as having worn seat belts. Damage to the sedan was listed as total.

On New Year's Day, Sunday, the patrol crash reports included a one-vehicle accident in St. Francois County when Courtney P. Lewis, 38, of Plaquemine, Louisiana, was driving east on Highway 32 at Copeland Road and the 2022 Chevy 1500 traveled off the right edge of the road, hit an embankment and flipped.

She reportedly received serious injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital South by St. Francois County Ambulance District. She was listed as having worn a seat belt, and the truck's damage was listed as "total."

Also on New Year's Day about 8:20 p.m., a one-car accident was reported on Iron Mountain Cut-Off Road at Highway U in Iron County. The patrol states a 2012 Nissan Sentra being driven by Holly B. Orrick, 30, of Piedmont, was driving north when the sedan ran off the road and hit a tree.

Orrick, who was listed as wearing a seat belt, was taken with minor injuries to Iron County Medical Center in Pilot Knob. The car was totaled.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday, the crash reports include another accident that occurred when the unidentified driver of a 2004 Dodge 1500 heading south crossed the center of Highway 21 at Belleview in Iron County and hit a 2002 Jeep Cherokee being driven north by a 17-year-old juvenile male from Caledonia.

The juvenile male was taken to Iron County Medical Center for minor injuries, and he was listed as wearing a seat belt. Both vehicles involved in the accident were towed away, totaled.