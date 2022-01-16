 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Annapolis man fatally injured in crash

  • 0
WEB ONLY MSHP

The Missouri State Highway Patrol's (MSHP's) Troop E reported one fatality from a crash in Iron County Friday afternoon.

The patrol report indicates that at 2:22 p.m., a 2014 Polaris Ranger, driven by Lewis A. Hale, 89, of Annapolis, was heading north on County Road 118, five miles north of Annapolis, when it turned into the path of a 2005 Mercury Mariner being driven south by Shane O. James, 35, of Annapolis.

The report states Hale was not wearing a safety device and was ejected from the Ranger.

Damage to both vehicles was listed as total.

Hale was pronounced at the scene by Iron County Coroner Tim Harbison at 3:33 p.m. It was the first fatality recorded this year by Troop E.

