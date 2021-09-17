Annapolis man injured after collision with locomotive at railroad crossing

An Annapolis man was seriously injured after his vehicle reportedly struck a train on Thursday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 8 p.m. Lawrence G. Francis, 61, was driving a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee north on Center Street in Annapolis when his vehicle collided with a 1990 EMD Locomotive at a railroad crossing.

The report states Francis received serious injuries and was flown by Survival Flight to Mercy St. Louis.

The report states the Grand Cherokee and the locomotive both had minor damage. He was not wearing a seat belt.

No other details are given in the report.

