Arcadia man seriously injured in accident on US 67
Arcadia man seriously injured in accident on US 67

MSHP
File

An Arcadia man was seriously injured in an accident on Thursday afternoon on U.S. 67 in Jefferson County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

At about 4 p.m., a 2016 Nissan NV 1500 driven by David B. Warmoth, 29, of De Soto, and a 2007 Workhouse W42 driven by Zackery R. Ampleman, 34, of Eureka, were stopped in the right lane of U.S. 67 southbound, north of Route CC.

Jesse D. Brawley, 34, of Arcadia, driving a 2017 Hyundai Accent failed to observe the stopped vehicles and the front of the Hyundai struck the rear of the Workhorse. The impact then pushed the front of the Workhouse into the rear of the Nissan.

Brawley, who reportedly wasn't wearing a seat belt, was transported to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by the Joachim-Plattin Ambulance District.

Ampleman and Warmoth, who were both reportedly wearing a seat belt, were not injured.

The damage to the Hyundai was listed as totalled. The damage to the Workhorse was listed as moderate and the damage to the Nissan as minor.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

