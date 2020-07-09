Arcadia woman injured in Iron County accident
0 comments
top story

Arcadia woman injured in Iron County accident

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
MSHP
File

An Arcadia woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident on Wednesday evening in Iron County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

A 2002 Oldsmobile Alero driven by Jackie Malkowksi, 52, was heading eastbound on Route E about three miles south of Arcadia when the car ran off the road, over-corrected, and overturned, the report said.

Malkowski, who reportedly wasn't wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Iron County Medical Center.

The damage to the car was listed as total.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Three injured in accident
Accidents

Three injured in accident

Three area residents were injured in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday night in Washington County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News