Arcadia woman injured in Iron County accident

An Arcadia woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident on Wednesday evening in Iron County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.
A 2002 Oldsmobile Alero driven by Jackie Malkowksi, 52, was heading eastbound on Route E about three miles south of Arcadia when the car ran off the road, over-corrected, and overturned, the report said.
Malkowski, who reportedly wasn't wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Iron County Medical Center.
The damage to the car was listed as total.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!