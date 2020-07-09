Arcadia woman injured in Iron County accident

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Arcadia woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident on Wednesday evening in Iron County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

A 2002 Oldsmobile Alero driven by Jackie Malkowksi, 52, was heading eastbound on Route E about three miles south of Arcadia when the car ran off the road, over-corrected, and overturned, the report said.

Malkowski, who reportedly wasn't wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Iron County Medical Center.

The damage to the car was listed as total.

