Area fire chief receives minor injuries after fire truck's brakes fail

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported three area accidents, including one involving a fire truck.

At 7 a.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Puebla Drive and Nianga Drive in Goose Creek, a 2006 International Fire Truck driven by Goose Creek Fire Chief Brian Friese was heading north traveling through an intersection on the way to a fire call when the brakes failed.

“The brakes failed going through an intersection, and we had to hit the ditch to prevent the truck going through someone’s barn,” said Friese.

The fire truck reportedly overturned after hitting the ditch.

The MSHP reported Friese, 51, of French Village, received minor injuries but was wearing a seat belt. He was transported by a private conveyance to Parkland Health Center. Friese said he was the only one in the truck at the time. The fire truck received minor damage and was towed by Marler’s Towing.

Also on Thursday morning, MSHP said a 2009 Dodge Caliber driven by Megan Johnson, 26, of Bonne Terre, was traveling northbound before crossing the center median of US 67 north of the St. Francois State Park and struck a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Harold Jones, 58, of Bismarck, head on.

Johnson and her passenger Marcus Albino, 27, of Deltona, Florida were reported to be wearing seat belts, both receiving moderate injuries. Johnson was transported to Parkland Health Center by the St. Francois County Ambulance District, while Albino was transported to Mercy South by the St. Francois County Ambulance District.

Jones was reported to not be wearing a seat belt and received serious injuries. Jones was transported to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by Air Evac.

Both vehicles were listed by the MSHP as totaled, and were towed by Buckley Towing.

According to the MSHP, on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. a 2003 Kawasaki Prairie driven by Tara Hardin, 33, of Bloomsdale, was traveling south on Three Oaks Drive in Ste. Genevieve County when Hardin drove the Kawasaki Prairie into a ditch, causing the ATV to overturn and ejecting Hardin in the process.

The MSHP does know now if Hardin was using any safety devices while riding, but the report does state Hardin received serious injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by Air Evac. The Kawasaki Prairie received minor damages and was driven from the scene.