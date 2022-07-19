Area man dies following ATV accident Monday night

An ATV accident claimed the life of an area man in St. Francois County on Monday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 51-year-old Brian E. Odle of Farmington was operating a 2010 Polaris Sportsman 500 ATV north on Possum Hollow Road Monday night.

The report states that at 9:22 p.m., Odle’s ATV overturned, ejecting the man before traveling off the right edge of Possum Hollow Road east of Silver Saddle Road.

Odle reportedly sustained serious injuries and was taken by the St. Francois County Ambulance District to Parkland Health Center in Farmington. The report indicates Odle was later transported to Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, where he was pronounced deceased at 2:05 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The MSHP reports the man was not wearing a helmet during the accident, and damage to the ATV was listed as minor.