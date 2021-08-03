Area man dies Monday in head-on collision

An area man was killed in a head-on collision that occurred on Route N in Iron County on Monday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, 29-year-old Scott A. Reeves, of Ironton, was driving a 2006 Ford Focus northbound on Route N Monday afternoon. About the same time, 27-year-old Jordan T. Harper, of Middle Brook, was heading southbound on the highway driving a 2004 Chevrolet Blazer.

The report states that at 12:05 p.m., Reeves’ car crossed the centerline and struck Harper’s Blazer head-on in the area of Route N three miles north of Pilot Knob.

According to the MSHP, Reeves sustained fatal injuries in the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Iron County Coroner's Office at 12:58 p.m.

Harper reportedly received minor injuries in the crash, and was transported by ambulance to Iron County Medical Center.

The report indicates that both Reeves and Harper were wearing seat belts, and both vehicles were totaled. Monday’s fatality is the 38th to occur this year in the MSHP’s Troop E region.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

