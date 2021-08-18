Area man injured in Iron County accident Tuesday morning

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported a crash on Tuesday evening involving serious injuries to a 17-year-old woman.

According to the patrol, a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by Leonard A. Martin, 18, of Desloge, was heading north on Route H, north of Route AA, when it traveled off the right side of the road, struck a tree, and flipped.

The MSHP report indicates Martin was moderately injured and taken to Parkland Health Center in Farmington by St. Francois County Ambulance. He was reported as wearing no seatbelt.

An unnamed passenger, a 17-year-old woman, was seriously injured and was reported as wearing a seatbelt. She was taken to by Air Evac to St. Louis Children's Hospital.

The damage to the Grand Cherokee was listed as total.

In an unrelated accident, an injured motorist was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital following a one-vehicle crash in Iron County Tuesday morning.

According to the MSHP crash report, 66-year-old Gary J. Whited, of Pilot Knob, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier south on Highway 21 Tuesday morning.

The report states that at 11 a.m., Whited’s car ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree two miles north of Pilot Knob.