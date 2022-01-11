 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Area man injured in rollover accident Monday night

WEB MSHP
File

An area man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover accident south of Farmington on Monday.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, 39-year-old Joshua R. Browning of Farmington was driving a 2021 Nissan Versa southbound on Route OO Monday night.

The report states that at 11:22 p.m., the car traveled off the right side of the highway’s edge, struck a tree, and overturned north of Feezor Road.

Browning reportedly sustained moderate injuries in the crash and was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance District to Parkland Health Center in Farmington for treatment.

The MSHP reports that the man was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, and damage to the vehicle was listed as totalled. Reports state he was cited for driving while intoxicated.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

0 comments
0
1
1
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

Related to this story

Most Popular

Patrol reports Friday accident

Patrol reports Friday accident

The Missouri State Highway Patrol ended 2021 in the area by responding to a single-vehicle accident with injuries in Washington County Friday …

MSHP reports several crashes

MSHP reports several crashes

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) has been busy recently with a number of accidents in the Troop C region, including one involving a sc…

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden participates in wreath laying at MLK's grave

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News