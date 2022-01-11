Area man injured in rollover accident Monday night

An area man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover accident south of Farmington on Monday.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, 39-year-old Joshua R. Browning of Farmington was driving a 2021 Nissan Versa southbound on Route OO Monday night.

The report states that at 11:22 p.m., the car traveled off the right side of the highway’s edge, struck a tree, and overturned north of Feezor Road.

Browning reportedly sustained moderate injuries in the crash and was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance District to Parkland Health Center in Farmington for treatment.

The MSHP reports that the man was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, and damage to the vehicle was listed as totalled. Reports state he was cited for driving while intoxicated.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.