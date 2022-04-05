 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area man injured in scooter accident Monday

A Park Hills man sustains injuries after his scooter overturns on Pimville Road Monday evening.

A man was injured Monday evening when his scooter overturned on Pimville Road in St. Francois County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), 37-year-old Joseph A. Hatfield of Park Hills was operating a Tao Tao 50 CC scooter in the 3,000 block of Pimville Road on Monday.

The report states that Hatfield was heading eastbound when, at 6:30 p.m., he attempted to brake, and the scooter overturned.

The man reportedly sustained moderate injuries in the crash. St. Francois County Ambulance District transported him to Parkland Health Center, according to the report.

The MSHP reports that Hatfield was wearing a safety device, and damage to the scooter was listed as minor.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

