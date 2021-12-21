Area man injured in Tuesday morning accident

An area man was injured on Tuesday in a one-vehicle accident after attempts to avoid hitting a deer caused him to swerve off of a Washington County roadway and strike a tree.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report states that 26-year-old Caleb Lawson, of Cadet, was driving a 2003 Buick Century westbound on Route CC, approaching Route E near Blackwell, Tuesday morning when he swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway at 5:40 a.m.

The MSHP reports that the car then ran off the roadway to the left, struck an embankment, and became airborne before hitting a tree near the intersection of Routes CC and E.

According to the report, Lawson received moderate injuries in the crash and was transported to Mercy Hospital South by the Washington County Ambulance District. The report states the man was not wearing a seat belt, and damage to the vehicle was listed as moderate.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

