An area man was killed after being struck on Route F in Ste. Genevieve County Wednesday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2010 Kia Sedona driven by James Gillam, 67, of Farmington, was traveling west on Route F east of Bloom Road when he struck Jose A. Reyes, 47, of Ste. Genevieve, who was walking in the westbound lane attempting to catch his dog. The accident occurred at 6:05 p.m.