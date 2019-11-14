{{featured_button_text}}
MSHP
A Richwoods man was killed in a crash in Franklin County on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 2:18 p.m. Wednesday, Robert Drennen, 39, of Richwoods, was driving a 1997 Chevrolet Blazer west on Project Road west of Fairview Church Road when he crossed the centerline and sideswiped a 1999 Volkswagon Beetle driven by Edward Jones, 53, of Cadet. 

The Blazer went off the right side of the road. Drennen over-corrected and the vehicle began to skid, overturning multiple times and ejecting Drennen.

Reports state Drennon, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, Alicia Pickel, 36, of Park Hills, received moderate injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital-St. Louis. She was not wearing a seat belt. 

