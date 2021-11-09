 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area man seriously injured in Monday crash
0 comments
alert top story

Area man seriously injured in Monday crash

{{featured_button_text}}
Area man seriously injured in Monday crash
File

An area man was airlifted to a St. Louis Hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a two-vehicle collision in Ste. Genevieve County on Monday.

According to an MSHP crash report, 38-year-old Matthew Zerwig of Ste. Genevieve was driving a 2007 Ford Taurus southbound on US 61, west of Ste. Genevieve Monday afternoon.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The report states Zerwig was traveling behind a 2014 Freightliner 106 truck driven by Scott Quinton, 61, of Farmington, when the front end of his Ford struck the rear of the Freightliner at about 4:02 p.m. near Pfaff Drive.

The MSHP reports that Zerwig was seriously injured in the crash and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis by an AirEvac helicopter. Quinton, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, was uninjured in the collision, according to the MSHP.

The report states that it was unknown if Zerwig had been wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. Damage to Zerwig’s car was listed as total, while the report listed noted minor damage to Quinton’s truck.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

0 comments
1
0
1
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Bolivia celebrates Day of Skulls with skulls of loved ones adorned with flowers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

Related to this story

Most Popular

Motorcyclist injured
Accidents

Motorcyclist injured

An Ironton woman was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on Sunday afternoon on Main Street in Arcadia, according to a Missouri State H…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News