Area man seriously injured in Monday crash

An area man was airlifted to a St. Louis Hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a two-vehicle collision in Ste. Genevieve County on Monday.

According to an MSHP crash report, 38-year-old Matthew Zerwig of Ste. Genevieve was driving a 2007 Ford Taurus southbound on US 61, west of Ste. Genevieve Monday afternoon.

The report states Zerwig was traveling behind a 2014 Freightliner 106 truck driven by Scott Quinton, 61, of Farmington, when the front end of his Ford struck the rear of the Freightliner at about 4:02 p.m. near Pfaff Drive.

The MSHP reports that Zerwig was seriously injured in the crash and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis by an AirEvac helicopter. Quinton, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, was uninjured in the collision, according to the MSHP.

The report states that it was unknown if Zerwig had been wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. Damage to Zerwig’s car was listed as total, while the report listed noted minor damage to Quinton’s truck.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

