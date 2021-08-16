Area motorcyclist dies in crash Sunday

A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a vehicle in Ste. Genevieve County on Sunday.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 61-year-old Mark Radford of Ste. Genevieve was operating a 2004 Harley-Davidson Heritage motorcycle southbound on US 61 near Route O Sunday afternoon.

The report states that, at 4 p.m., Alyssa Stout, 31, of Broken Bow, Nebraska, was attempting to make a left turn onto Route O, driving a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee, and failed to yield to Radford’s motorcycle.

A collision occurred when the front of the motorcycle reportedly struck the right side of the Jeep. Radford was airlifted by Air Evac helicopter to Mercy Hospital South, where he was pronounced deceased at 5:59 p.m.

Stout, who was wearing a seat belt at the time, was uninjured in the collision, according to the report.

The MSHP reports that Radford was not wearing a safety device. The motorcycle was listed as totaled while the Jeep received extensive damage.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

