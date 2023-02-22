The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported two area residents were involved in an accident Tuesday evening in Jefferson County.

At 5:40 p.m. on southbound Highway 141, just north of Highway 21, a 2012 Ford F-150 driven by Frederick A. Sudmeyer, 60, of Farmington was slowing down due to traffic congestion when, according to the MSHP, a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by 36-year-old Angela F. Lynch of Arnold, struck the rear of the truck.

According to the MSHP, both drivers and their occupants all wore seat belts, and all sustained minor injuries.

In the truck, both Sudmeyer and occupant Kathy L. Alexander, 42, of French Villager were transported by Rock Township Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital South. In the SUV, Lynch, 22-year-old Elizabeth R. Ward of Hillsboro, and 61-year-old Cynthia M. Pearson of Herculaneum were all taken by private conveyance to Mercy Hospital South.

Both the truck and the SUV were reported to have sustained extensive damage and were towed from the scene by Leo’s B & T Towing.