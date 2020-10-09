Area motorists injured in separate accidents Thursday

Three area residents were injured in separate vehicle accidents Thursday in St. Francois County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) accident report, Bruce Ritch II, 34, of Park Hills, was driving a 2000 Buick Lesabre northbound on Highway 221 Thursday night when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree at 7:44 p.m., south of Henson Road in St. Francois County.
The report states that Ritch sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transported to Parkland Health Center in Farmington by Iron County Ambulance.
According to the report, Ritch was wearing a seat belt and the damage to the car was listed as “total.”
In a separate accident that happened earlier on Thursday, two area residents received injuries after their vehicle was struck at a highway intersection.
According to the MSHP crash report, Jennifer Podd, 42, of Bismarck, was headed westbound on Highway 32 along with passenger Amy Brown, 33, also of Bismarck, Thursday afternoon.
The report states that at 12:35 p.m., a 2004 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Charleen Bullock, 67, of Bonne Terre, was positioned southbound at the intersection of East Elvins Boulevard and Highway 32 and pulled out in front of the westbound Kia Sorento.
Podd was moderately injured in the crash and her passenger, Brown, received minor injuries.
Both injured women were taken by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Farmington for treatment. Bullock was reportedly not injured in the collision.
The report states that both Podd and Brown were wearing seat belts, and Bullock was not. Damage to the Kia Sorento was listed as total, while the Impala was extensively damaged, according to the report.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
