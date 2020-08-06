Area residents hurt in accidents

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two area residents sustained serious injuries after a two-vehicle accident Wednesday night on U.S 67 in Jefferson County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Michael Bagley, 61, of De Soto, was driving a 2017 Jeep Wrangler south on U.S. 67 when the front of a 2013 Chevrolet Captiva driven south by Briley Thompson, 20, of Irondale, struck the back of Bagley’s Jeep at 9:57 p.m., south of Route JJ.

Coleen Bagley, 61, also of Irondale, was riding as a passenger in the Jeep, which after being struck, traveled off the right side of the roadway, hit a rock bluff and overturned.

The report states that Coleen and Micheal Bagley were seriously injured as a result of the crash, while Thompson was not injured.

According to the crash report, the injured Jeep occupants were transported by Joachim-Plattin Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital-South to be treated for their injuries.

The patrol listed damage to the Jeep as “total,” and the Chevrolet Captiva received minor damage in the crash. Both were towed from the scene.

In an unrelated report, Sullivan woman was moderately injured in one-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon on MO-47 in Washington County, according to the patrol.