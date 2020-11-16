Area residents injured in accidents in rainy conditions

Two teenagers, one from Farmington and one from St. Louis, were moderately injured in an accident on Saturday afternoon in Bonne Terre, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
A 1992 Toyota Camry was being driven by Nicole M. McNeal, 34, of Farmington, southbound in the 7400 block of House Road too fast for the wet roadway conditions when the car slide into the the northbound lane and struck a 2004 Acura SUV being driven by Stacy M. Crooks, 48, of Bonne Terre, according to the report.
McNeal, who reportedly wasn't wearing a seat belt, and Crooks, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, were not injured.
A Farmington 15-year-old female passenger in the Camry and a St. Louis 15-year-old female passenger in the Acura were transported to Parkland Hospital Bonne Terre by the St. Francois Ambulance District. Both were reportedly wearing seat belts.
Damage to the Acura was listed as extensive and to the Camry as moderate.
In an unrelated accident on Saturday afternoon, two St. Mary residents were moderately injured in Ste. Genevieve County, a MSHP report said.
Charlotte J. Berry, 58, was driving a 2005 Ford Freestar northbound on Highway 61, north of Sycamore Street, when she reportedly crossed the center line due to heavy rain and water covering the roadway. She struck the front of a 2009 Hyundai Sonata driven by Angela N. Sanders, 47.
Berry, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, was taken to Ste. Genevieve Memorial Hospital by Ste. Genevieve County Ambulance.
Sanders and passenger Raychel N. Taylor, 27, of Crystal City, who suffered minor injuries, were taken to the Ste. Genevieve hospital by private vehicle, according to the MSHP. Both were reportedly wearing seat belts.
The damage to the Sonata was listed as total and the damage to the Freestar as extensive.
