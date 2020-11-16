Area residents injured in accidents in rainy conditions

Two teenagers, one from Farmington and one from St. Louis, were moderately injured in an accident on Saturday afternoon in Bonne Terre, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A 1992 Toyota Camry was being driven by Nicole M. McNeal, 34, of Farmington, southbound in the 7400 block of House Road too fast for the wet roadway conditions when the car slide into the the northbound lane and struck a 2004 Acura SUV being driven by Stacy M. Crooks, 48, of Bonne Terre, according to the report.

McNeal, who reportedly wasn't wearing a seat belt, and Crooks, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, were not injured.

A Farmington 15-year-old female passenger in the Camry and a St. Louis 15-year-old female passenger in the Acura were transported to Parkland Hospital Bonne Terre by the St. Francois Ambulance District. Both were reportedly wearing seat belts.

Damage to the Acura was listed as extensive and to the Camry as moderate.

In an unrelated accident on Saturday afternoon, two St. Mary residents were moderately injured in Ste. Genevieve County, a MSHP report said.