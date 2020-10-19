Area residents injured in accidents

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) responded to a two-vehicle, head-on collision Friday, Oct. 16, on Hwy. 32 in Ste. Genevieve County.
According to the report, at 1:47 p.m. Vehicle 1, an eastbound 2013 Nissan Juke driven by Grace E. Groshong, 19, Cape Girardeau, crossed the centerline and struck Vehicle 2, a westbound 2002 Sterling L9500 dump truck driven by Nathen A. McKinney, 36, Farmington.
MSHP reports that Vehicle 1 went off the south side of the road and overturned, striking a tree, and Vehicle 2 went off the north side of the road and overturned, striking a tree.
According to MSHP, Groshong was transported by Air Evac to Barnes-Jewish Hospital with serious injuries and McKinney was transported by Ste. Genevieve County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. Both were listed as wearing seatbelts at the time.
In another, unrelated accident, on Saturday at 1:10 p.m. in Lincoln County, a Bismarck man suffered minor injuries in an accident that killed an Elsberry woman, according to an MSHP report.
The report says that Brandon K. Spensberger, 33, was driving a 2013 Freightliner east on Highway B, east of Lilley Lane, and made a turn into a private driveway. A 2005 Dodge Durango driven by Takesha N. Johnson, 36, was traveling east in the westbound lane to try to overtake the Freightliner. The front of the Durango struck the driver's side of the Freightliner. After impact, the Durango overturned and came to rest on the passenger side.
Johnson, who was reportedly wearing a seatbelt, was transported by the Lincoln County Ambulance District to Mercy Lincoln Hospital. She was pronounced dead at 1:46 p.m. by Dr. Wang, according to the MSHP.
Spensberger, who was also reportedly wearing a seatbelt, was transported by ambulance to St. Joe West Hospital in Lake St. Louis.
A passenger in the Durango, Vincent L. Thompson, 33, of Elsberry, was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, suffering minor injuries. He refused medical treatment and was taken home by a MSHP trooper, according to the report.
Damage to both vehicles was listed as total.
In a motorcycle accident on Saturday morning in Washington County, a Bonne Terre man was seriously injured, a highway patrol report said.
Gary L. Gerstenschlager, 49, was driving a 2005 Harley Davidson FLSTCI eastbound on Route A, east of Route T, when he traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.
Gerstenschlager, who reportedly was wearing a safety device, was taken by the Washington County Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital South.
Damage to the motorcycle was listed as moderate.
A Potosi man was seriously injured in a separate accident on Saturday morning in Washington County, according to MSHP.
The patrol report said that Jesse K. Cain, 24, was driving a 2007 Ford Mustang west in the 14079 block of MO-32 when he crossed the center line, left the roadway, and overturned. Cain, who was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected.
He was transported to Mercy Hospital by Washington County EMS and the damage to the car was listed as total, according to MSHP.
Cain was charged with driving while intoxicated, the report said.
