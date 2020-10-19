Area residents injured in accidents

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) responded to a two-vehicle, head-on collision Friday, Oct. 16, on Hwy. 32 in Ste. Genevieve County.

According to the report, at 1:47 p.m. Vehicle 1, an eastbound 2013 Nissan Juke driven by Grace E. Groshong, 19, Cape Girardeau, crossed the centerline and struck Vehicle 2, a westbound 2002 Sterling L9500 dump truck driven by Nathen A. McKinney, 36, Farmington.

MSHP reports that Vehicle 1 went off the south side of the road and overturned, striking a tree, and Vehicle 2 went off the north side of the road and overturned, striking a tree.

According to MSHP, Groshong was transported by Air Evac to Barnes-Jewish Hospital with serious injuries and McKinney was transported by Ste. Genevieve County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. Both were listed as wearing seatbelts at the time.

In another, unrelated accident, on Saturday at 1:10 p.m. in Lincoln County, a Bismarck man suffered minor injuries in an accident that killed an Elsberry woman, according to an MSHP report.