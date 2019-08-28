A couple area residents were injured in motor vehicle accidents occurring outside of St. Francois County Monday.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Alex Thurman, 16, of Leadwood, sustained serious injuries as a result of an accident that happened in Franklin County.
Alex Thurman was a passenger in a 2008 Hyundai Tiburon driven by Emily Thurman, 18, also of Leadwood. The two were traveling northbound on Doc Wallen Road, south of Shutin Road, when, at 3:10 a.m., the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Alex Thurman was transported to Mercy Hospital-South by Washington County Ambulance where he was treated for serious injuries. According to the crash report, he was not wearing a seat belt and damage to the vehicle was listed as “extensive.”
In a separate incident, Sarah Beck, 19, of Desloge, received moderate injuries after an accident involving three vehicles occurred in Jefferson County.
According to the MSHP crash report, Beck was driving a 2016 Jeep Compass northbound on Interstate 55 but was stopped in traffic at the 177.4 mile marker. At 11 a.m., a 2016 Freightliner driven by James Wagner, 55, of the Mexico, Missouri, came over a hillcrest while traffic was stopped and was unable to stop the truck, striking a 2003 Honda Civic driven by Timothy Moehle, 54, of Festus, which then struck the Jeep that Beck was driving.
The Freightliner pushed the Honda Civic and the Jeep off the right side of the roadway before coming to a stop on the left shoulder, according to the report.
Beck and Moehle were transported by Joachim-Plattin Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital-South where they were treated for moderate injuries. According to the report, Beck and Moehle were both wearing seat belts and damage to both of their vehicles was listed as “total.”
