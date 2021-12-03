Area residents injured in separate accidents Thursday

Area residents reportedly sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious in two separate accidents on Thursday.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, an accident occurred Thursday at 11:10 p.m. when 30-year-old Trevor Biri, of Jackson, was traveling too fast for road conditions on southbound US-67, failed to negotiate a curve to the right, ran off the left side of the roadway, and entered onto northbound US-67.

The report states that the front passenger side of Biri’s 2011 Infiniti x37 passenger car then struck the axle of the towed unit of a 2019 Freightliner Conventional semi-truck, driven by John Hillis, 30, of Poplar Bluff. The accident reportedly happened on US-67 at Route H.

The MSHP states that Biri received minor injuries in the crash, while his passenger, 21-year-old Kitara Milinski of Farmington, sustained serious injuries. Hillis was reportedly uninjured.

Milinski was transported by AirEvac helicopter to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, the MSHP said. The report states Biri was taken by St. Francois County EMS to Parkland Health Center in Farmington.

According to the crash report, all three involved were wearing seat belts. The MSHP reported that Biri’s car was totaled while Hillis’ truck was moderately damaged.

Later Thursday, an accident occurred on Highway 8 in Washington County.

The MSHP crash report states that Jeannie Cieminski, 42, of Cadet, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Suburban on westbound Highway 8 when she became inattentive to the roadway ahead, and the front of her vehicle struck the rear of a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox at around 5:40 p.m.

The Equinox, driven by 40-year-old Jennifer Flahart of Bonne Terre, crossed the center of the road after being struck and ran off the roadway to the left on Highway 8, east of North Oak Road, according to the report.

The MSHP stated Cieminski and her 14-year-old male passenger sustained minor injuries in the collision and were transported by the Washington County Ambulance District to Washington County Memorial Hospital for treatment. Flahart was reportedly uninjured.

According to the crash report, all three involved were wearing seat belts. The MSHP reported that Flahart’s Equinox was totaled, while Cieminski’s Suburban was moderately damaged.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

