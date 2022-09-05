Area residents injured in weekend accidents

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported many accidents over the Labor Day Weekend involving area residents.

MSHP reported that at 9:20 p.m. Friday a 2002 Dodge 3500 driven by Zane Thomure, 18, of Farmington, was traveling westbound on Interstate 44 when the vehicle rear-ended a 2013 Dodge 1500 driven by George Meier, 55, of St. Charles. Both vehicles came to rest in the median.

Christina Meier, 53, also from St. Charles, received minor injuries, and was transported by Pulaski County Ambulance to Phelps Health Hospital in Rolla. All three involved were using safety devices.

MSHP reported that at 2:05 a.m. Saturday, a 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV driven by Camey White, 41, of Fredericktown, was heading southbound on Highway 51 in Perry County when the vehicle traveled over the right side of the roadway, striking a fence before striking a tree.

According to the MSHP, Harley Torrez, 29, of Fredericktown and Kamondra Carter, 23, of Illinois both received minor injuries and were taken by the Perry County Ambulance to St. Francis Hospital in Cape Girardeau. All three people involved were using a safety device.

A Park Hills teen was injured in a crash on Mitchell Road Saturday morning. According to the patrol report, at 11:22 a.m., a 2000 Mazda 626 driven by a 17-year-old juvenile from Park Hills was traveling northbound on Mitchell Road and failed to negotiate a right curve. The vehicle then travelled off the right road edge, struck a tree, continued sliding, and hit a 1987 Chevrolet Camaro which was parked and unoccupied on private property.

The 17-year-old female was wearing a safety device, received minor injuries, and was transported by the St. Francois County Ambulance District to Parkland Health Center in Farmington.

At 6:45 a.m. Sunday on southbound Highway 21 north of Mitchell Road in Washington County, the MSHP reported a 2010 Nissan Altima driven by John Conyers, 64, of De Soto, travelled off the right side of the roadway before sticking a mailbox. It then went into a ditch, through a creek, and then struck the ground.

An occupant, Tammy Melvin, 45, of De Soto, was not wearing a safety device and received moderate injuries. Melvin was transported by a private conveyance to Mercy Hospital Jefferson.

A Farmington teen was injured at 1:35 a.m.Monday. The patrol reports a 2004 Jeep Liberty driven by a 17-year-old male was traveling southbound on Knob Lick Road, north of Walker Loop, before it drove off the right edge of the road and struck a tree.

The report states the juvenile was not wearing a safety device, received moderate injuries, and was taken by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Farmington.