The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported multiple accidents in recent days involving area residents.

At 7:55 p.m. Wednesday, a 2006 Pontiac G6 driven by 19-year-old Geoffery G. Howard of Potosi was traveling on Highway 21 near Cannon Mines Road in Washington County.

According to the crash report, the G6 was traveling too fast for the wet conditions and failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The car began to slide across the center of the road. After leaving the road, the front left bumper struck a speed limit advisory sign and began to rotate counter clockwise.

While rotating, the rear right bumper of the car struck a tree and the G6 returned to the road.

Howard sustained serious injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital South by Washington County Ambulance. A passenger, 18-year-old Kevin J. Fitzwater, also of Potosi, sustained moderate injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital South by Washington County Ambulance.

Howard was reported to be wearing a seat belt while Fitzwater was reportedly not wearing one.

The G6 is totaled, according to the report, and was taken from the scene by Elliott's Towing.

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, a 2005 Ford Ranger driven by Arthur L. Leach, 72, of Farmington, was traveling Highway 21 in Washington County when the truck traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.

Leach, who was wearing a seat belt according to the patrol, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Washington County Memorial Hospital by Washington County Ambulance.

At 7:10 a.m. Wednesday in Iron County, the MSHP reported a crash on Highway 49 one mile south of Glover. The report states a 2018 Mack Truck driven by 48-year-old Shawn M. Rowland of Mascoutah, Illinois, ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and overturned in the road. The truck then proceeded to slide off the left side of the road and reportedly struck a tree.

Rowland was reported to have been wearing a seat belt at the time and was transported by ambulance to the Iron County Medical Center.

The truck is totaled, according to the MSHP, and was towed by Buckley’s Towing.

In another accident Wednesday morning, a 2004 Honda Pilot driven by Daniel J. Will, 50, of Potosi, reportedly failed to negotiate a curve at Highway P and Pigeon Roost Road in Washington County. The car traveled off the road and overturned.

Will received minor injuries and was reportedly not wearing a seat belt. Will was taken by Washington County Ambulance to Washington County Memorial Hospital.

The 2004 Honda Pilot is totaled, and was towed by Elliott Motor Company.

Tuesday evening, a 2010 Chevrolet HHR driven by 73-year-old Brenda J. Rubin of Truesdale failed to negotiate a curve in the road on Highway 47 in St. Francois County and traveled off the right side of the road, striking a sign.

Rubin and occupant Mellissa A. Ellis, 43, of Bonne Terre, were reported to be wearing seat belts and received minor injuries. Both women were taken to Parkland Health Center North by St. Francois County Ambulance.

The SUV sustained minor damage and was taken by Harry’s Towing.