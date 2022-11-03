Area residents involved in two accidents

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported two accidents involving local residents Wednesday and Thursday.

On Wednesday, a 2012 Toyota Corolla driven by Hailee R. Brown, 19, of Springfield, was travelling north on Highway 65 in Taney County, about six miles south of Branson, when she failed to stop for a red light and hit a 2019 Western Star 4700 being driven east by 71-year-old James H. Hassell of Farmington.

The report states both Hassell and Brown were wearing seat belts. Hassell received minor injuries according to the report and did not require medical treatment. Brown received serious injuries and was transported by Taney County Ambulance to Cox Medical Center in Branson.

Both the Corolla and the Western Star 4700 truck were reported by the MSHP to be totaled. The Corolla was towed by All Time Towing, while the Western Star 4700 was towed by Chris’ Towing.

At 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, the MSHP reported a 2015 Ford F-150 driven by 30-year-old McKenzie M. Johnson of Fredericktown was heading south on Highway OO, south of Old Fredericktown Road, when the truck traveled off the right side of the road. The report states Johnson overcorrected and once returned to the roadway, she crossed the center line and traveled off the left road edge, causing the truck to overturn.

According to the report, Johnson, who was not wearing a seat belt, received moderate injuries and was taken to Parkland Health Center in Farmington.

The Ford F-150 is reported to be totaled, and it was towed from the scene by D & D Towing.