Area residents involved in weekend accidents

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported multiple area residents were involved in accidents over the weekend.

According to the MSHP, at 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, a northbound 2015 Jeep driven by Jetti M. Abney, 53, of Lesterville attempted to make a left turn on Highway 21, about a half mile south of Arcadia in Iron County. When turning, Abney reportedly pulled into the path of a southbound 2005 Dodge Neon driven by 49-year-old Nathan O. Gore of Bonne Terre. The MSHP reported the car then struck the Jeep.

Both drivers were reported to be wearing seat belts. Gore sustained moderate injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis by Air Evac. Damage to both vehicles was listed as "total."

On Friday, two Mineral Point residents were reportedly involved in an accident in Jefferson County. At 4:45 p.m. on Highway 67 at Flucom Road, a 2000 Nissan Maxima driven by 18-year-old Richard L. Gilchrist of Festus was stopped on northbound Highway 67, waiting to make a left turn onto Flucom Road. The MSHP also reported a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Kaleena M. Torkey, 30, of Mineral Point was traveling in the left land of the southbound side of Highway 67 and was approaching Flucom Road.

According to the MSHP, the crash occurred when Gilchrist began to turn left and into the path of the Grand Prix. The front of the Grand Prix reportedly struck the right side of the Maxima.

Neither Gilchrist nor the occupant of the Grand Prix, Craig. A. Torkey, 34, of Mineral Point were reported to be wearing a seat belt. Gilchrist and Craig both sustained moderate injuries, and were transported to Mercy Hospital Jefferson by the Rock Township Ambulance District. Damage listed to the cars was "extensive."

In an earlier Friday accident in St. Louis County, a 2012 Honda Civic driven by Gayle M. Frost, 65, of Bonne Terre, reportedly failed to maintain a single lane, and struck a 2019 Peterbilt 389 driven by Resad Vukovic, 52, of Imperial. The MSHP reports the Civic was pushed by the truck and overturned.

Frost was reported to be wearing a seat belt and was transported with minor injuries by Affton Fire Protection District to Mercy Hospital South. The Civic was totaled.