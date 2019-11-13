Three area teens were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday night outside of Doe Run.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, David Lee, 17, of Park Hills was driving a 2012 Kia Sportage southbound on Old Vandergriff Road with three passengers - Znoa Lee, 17, of Park Hills, and a male and female, both 16 years old.
According to the crash report, the vehicle was traveling too fast for the icy roadway conditions on Old Vadergriff Road when, at 8:02 p.m. near Bannister Road, the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
You have free articles remaining.
Reports state Znoa and the 16-year-old female passenger sustained serious injuries in the crash. The juvenile female was airlifted by Air Evac to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. Znoa was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Farmington. Both female passengers were wearing seat belts.
The 16-year-old male passenger sustained moderate injuries in the accident and was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to St. Louis Children’s Hospital. He was not wearing a seat belt.
No injuries were sustained by the driver and he was wearing a seat belt. Damage to the vehicle was listed as “total."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.