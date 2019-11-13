{{featured_button_text}}
Area teens injured in accident

Three area teens sustain injuries in a Tuesday night accident on Old Vandergriff Road outside of Doe Run.

Three area teens were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday night outside of Doe Run.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, David Lee, 17, of Park Hills was driving a 2012 Kia Sportage southbound on Old Vandergriff Road with three passengers - Znoa Lee, 17, of Park Hills, and a male and female, both 16 years old.

According to the crash report, the vehicle was traveling too fast for the icy roadway conditions on Old Vadergriff Road when, at 8:02 p.m. near Bannister Road, the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Reports state Znoa and the 16-year-old female passenger sustained serious injuries in the crash. The juvenile female was airlifted by Air Evac to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. Znoa was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Farmington. Both female passengers were wearing seat belts.

The 16-year-old male passenger sustained moderate injuries in the accident and was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to St. Louis Children’s Hospital. He was not wearing a seat belt.

No injuries were sustained by the driver and he was wearing a seat belt. Damage to the vehicle was listed as “total."

