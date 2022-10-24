Area woman dies in Perry County accident

A one-vehicle accident in Perry County claimed the life of an area woman on Sunday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, 29-year-old Morgan L. Kemp of Bismarck was driving a 2002 Oldsmobile Alero east on Route J in Perry County Sunday afternoon.

The report states that at 4:55 p.m., Kemp failed to negotiate a curve to the left on Route J near Perry County Road 724 and began actively applying the brakes. The car reportedly skidded off the right side of the road before the front of the vehicle struck a road sign.

After the initial impact, the report states Kemp's car traveled down a steep embankment where its front end struck a tree. Kemp was pronounced deceased on scene at 5:25 p.m. by Perry County Coroner William Bohnert, according to the MSHP. The woman was reportedly taken to the Perry County Morgue by the Perry County Coroner's Office.

The MSHP reports that Kemp was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. Damage to the vehicle was listed in the report as "total."