 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Area woman dies in Perry County accident

  • Updated
  • 0
WEb Crash
File

A one-vehicle accident in Perry County claimed the life of an area woman on Sunday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, 29-year-old Morgan L. Kemp of Bismarck was driving a 2002 Oldsmobile Alero east on Route J in Perry County Sunday afternoon.

The report states that at 4:55 p.m., Kemp failed to negotiate a curve to the left on Route J near Perry County Road 724 and began actively applying the brakes. The car reportedly skidded off the right side of the road before the front of the vehicle struck a road sign.

After the initial impact, the report states Kemp's car traveled down a steep embankment where its front end struck a tree. Kemp was pronounced deceased on scene at 5:25 p.m. by Perry County Coroner William Bohnert, according to the MSHP. The woman was reportedly taken to the Perry County Morgue by the Perry County Coroner's Office.

People are also reading…

Matthew Perry says rehab staff tried to stop him from going to hospital when his colon exploded.

The MSHP reports that Kemp was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. Damage to the vehicle was listed in the report as "total."

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

Related to this story

Most Popular

No charges will be filed against superintendent following accident involving cyclist

No charges will be filed against superintendent following accident involving cyclist

Police Chief Rick Baker stated Ruble was traveling on Franklin Street approaching Third Street when the 12-year-old juvenile rode through the intersection.“Third Street has a stop sign,” Baker said. “The bicyclist should have yielded to the vehicle. When it ran through the intersection, Ruble hit the brakes and hit the rear wheel of the bicycle, causing the juvenile to be thrown from the bicycle.

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese astronauts capture incredible photos of Earth from space

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News