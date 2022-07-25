Area woman injured after apparent hit-and-run in Jefferson County Sunday

An area woman was injured in an apparent hit-and-run incident in Jefferson County on Sunday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, 38-year-old Renee Rankin of Bonne Terre was driving a 2020 Jeep Renegade on US 67 Sunday evening in Jefferson County.

The report states that at 6 p.m., Rankin was headed north on US 67 at Flucom Road as a white Ford Ranger pickup truck was making the left turn from Flucom Road onto the northbound lanes of the highway. The truck reportedly turned into the path of Rankin's Jeep, and the front of the Jeep struck an unknown location on the Ranger.

The report indicates that troopers obtained the truck's description but could not get any other information, including the driver's identity.

Rankin reportedly sustained moderate injuries in the collision and was transported by Valle Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital Jefferson for treatment.

The MSHP reports that Rankin was wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred. Damage to her vehicle was listed in the report as extensive.