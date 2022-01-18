 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area woman injured in St. Louis County accident

Area woman injured in St. Louis County accident

A Bonne Terre woman sustains injuries during an early morning accident on I-55 in St. Louis County on Tuesday.

An area woman was injured in a vehicle accident in St. Louis County early Tuesday morning.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) report, 40-year-old Kara Wilkinson of Bonne Terre was riding as a passenger in a 2007 Cadillac Escalade driven southbound on Interstate 55 in St. Louis County Tuesday by 43-year-old Johnny Shoopman, also of Bonne Terre.

The report states that at 3:54 a.m. Shoopman lost control of the Cadillac, traveled off the right side of the roadway, and struck a guardrail on I-55 in the area of Butler Hill Road.

A 2012 Lincoln MKZ also traveling southbound on I-55 at the time and driven by Justin Nansel, 34, of Arnold, then struck debris from the Cadillac after the crash, receiving minor damage, according to the report.

Wilkinson, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, sustained moderate injuries in the accident and was transported by Mehlville Fire Protection District to Mercy Hospital South for treatment. Shoopman and Nansel were reportedly wearing seat belts and were uninjured in the incident.

The MSHP listed the damage to the Cadillac as extensive.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

