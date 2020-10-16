Arnold teen seriously injured in Ste. Gen County crash

An Arnold teenager was seriously injured in an accident in Ste. Genevieve County on Thursday morning, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Rachel C. McAntire, 19, was driving a 1998 Chevrolet Blazer southbound on Route B, south of West Outer Road 55, when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, struck two mailboxes, and overturned. McAntire, who reportedly wasn't wearing a seat belt, was ejected.

She was transported by Air Evac to Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Damage to the vehicle was listed as total.

