{{featured_button_text}}
Teen seriously injured in ATV crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to an off-road accident Sunday afternoon.

According to patrol reports, at 4:30 p.m. a 2004 Honda Rubicon driven by Marcia E. Enos, 54, of Florissant, was traveling westbound on Trail 100 in St. Joe State Park when the driver struck an embankment and was ejected from the vehicle.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Enos was taken to Parkland Health Center and treated for moderate injuries.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments